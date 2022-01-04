Probe into Niger Delta problems welcomed

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – YOUTH leaders have welcomed President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to probe alleged impropriety by a commission steering development in Nigeria’s oil-rich Niger Delta region.

Buhari this past weekend pledged to rid the Niger Delta Development

Commission (NDDC) of the moral and political problems.

“We are continually inspired by Buhari’s dedication and vision to

addressing development issues in the Niger Delta region,” the leaders

stated.

At a meeting in Warri, the youth leaders praised the president for his decision on the concluded forensic audit of the NDDC.

“We appreciate every sincere effort made to achieve development in the

Niger Delta region.”

Buhari has been commended for ordering the release of outstanding NDDC funds and trial of corrupt officials.

“The President’s directive on the completion of all viable projects, which have been abandoned by the NDDC, is a welcome development,” the

youths said.

The youths meanwhile commended Senator Godswill Akpabio for his

leadership of the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs.

“Chief Godswill Akpabio represents an extraordinary example of the spirit we honour in the region.”

The Niger Delta, south of Nigeria, has been synonymous with conflict since the 1990s amid tensions between foreign oil corporations and some minority ethnic groups who alleged exploitation.

Ethnic and political unrest have continued.

Militia groups emerged, blamed for piracy and kidnappings.

– CAJ News