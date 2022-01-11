Meetings Africa to revive business events sector

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – MEETINGS Africa is set to reignite the continent’s business events industry when it returns in a physical format after an absence in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 16th edition will take place at the Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg, from February 28 to March 2, with BONDay (Business Opportunity Networking Day) hosted on February 28.

Registrations for the event are officially open.

Amanda Kotze-Nhlapo, Chief Bureau Officer at the South Africa National Convention Bureau (SANCB), said the COVID-19 pandemic had taken its toll on the global business events industry.

“However, as the business events industry on the African continent, we remain optimistic and we are thrilled to invite global buyers to come network and do business with our exhibitors from across the African continent,” she said.

Kotze-Nhlapo noted there had been a resounding call for face-to-face business engagement from industry players.

“We are confident in executing a safe event,” she said.

“While we understand the severe blow that has been dealt to the industry, we are also confident in creating a conducive platform for our participants.”

Buyers that will not be able to travel to South Africa due to travel restrictions will be accommodated through a minimal virtual platform.

“Meetings Africa is a representation of the unrelenting spirit of an African industry that forges ahead and opens its doors to the world,” Kotze-Nhlapo added.

Meetings Africa celebrated its 15th anniversary in February 2020 before the world closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The last edition hosted 324 exhibiting companies from across the continent.

At Meetings Africa 2022, the SANCB, in collaboration with its partners, will implement a revamped, globally bench-marked hosted buyer programme to ensure a successful exhibitor-buyer trade show experience.

The Gauteng Tourism Authority, City of Johannesburg and the Sandton Convention Centre, are official host partners.

– CAJ News