by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – MTN has been adjudged the best mobile network in South Africa over the past year.

It has earned the accolade in the MyBroadband Insights 2021 Mobile Network Quality Report.

The report further revealed that MTN reigned supreme in all major South African cities, with East London an exception.

There, Vodacom had the best network.

MTN had the best network in Johannesburg, Tshwane, eThekwini, Cape Town, Bloemfontein, Gqeberha, Polokwane, George and Kimberley.

The report is based on 1,35 million results from MyBroadband’s Speed Test App, which were recorded between January 1 and December 31.

The research shows that South Africa had an average mobile download speed of 40,86 megabits per second and an average upload speed of 13,82Mbps last year.

MTN had the highest average download speed at 64,23Mbps, followed by Vodacom at 35,05Mbps, Telkom on 27,23Mbps, Cell C on 19,26Mbps and Rain on 13,07Mbps.

MyBroadband Insights stated MTN’s exceptional performance results from outspending its rivals on infrastructure investment over the past five years.

“Vodacom has, however, started to outspend MTN last year and is keen to regain the top spot in the network quality rankings,” the think-tank stated.

A device analysis revealed that the peak speed of 751Mbps was achieved on a Huawei P40 Pro 5G, followed by 732Mbps on a Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G and 695Mbps on a Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G.

– CAJ News