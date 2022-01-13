President Chakwera named African of the Year

from MAVHUTO BANDA in Lilongwe, Malawi

LILONGWE, (CAJ News) – MALAWI President, Lazarus Chakwera, has been named African of the Year 2021 at the annual African Leadership Magazine Persons of the Year Awards.

Uhuru Kenyatta, President of Kenya, was named African Political Leader of the Year.

Mokgweetsi Masisi, President of Botswana, is the Africa Peace and Security Leader of the Year.

African Female Leader of the Year went to Stella Fubara, Director of International Operations with the Dubai Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing while Mo Salah was Young Person of the Year.

Dr Ken Giami, Publisher of the African Leadership Magazine, unveiled the winners.

The poll, which has become the continent’s premium, annual vote-based awards, attracted over 10 000 votes on the ALM website, over 1 million active online engagement during the voting period, and over 5 000 votes via email.

Winners shall be decorated and presented with honour instruments on February 26 during the annual African Leadership Magazine Persons of the Year Award ceremony.

The African Leadership Magazine Persons of the Year is in its tenth year.

– CAJ News