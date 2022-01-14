‘Amy general’ nabbed for fraud

from OKORO CHINEDU in Lagos, Nigeria

LAGOS, (CAJ News) – A NIGERIAN man allegedly posed as an army general, falsified his shortlisting as the country’s army head, forged the president’s signature and defrauded a victim of N270 million (US$652 000).

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in the commercial capital, Lagos, has arrested the suspect, Bolarinwa Oluwasegun, for alleged fraud.

The suspect allegedly made false representations to the complainant, Kodef Clearing Resources, that President, Muhammadu Buhari, had shortlisted him and one other to be appointed as the Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

He allegedly told the company he needed a short grant “to press and process the appointment.”

Oluwasegun also allegedly forged a letter of appointment as COAS, purportedly signed by the president, and showed the same to the victim to further prove his claim.

He was arrested at his house in the Alagbado area of Lagos.

EFCC operatives reported finding six pump action guns, three cartridge bullets, a swagger stick and several forged documents upon the man’s arrest.

“The suspect will be charged to court as soon as investigations have been concluded,” Wilson Uwujaren, EFCC spokesperson, said.

COAS is the highest ranking military officer of the Nigerian Army.

Faruk Yahaya is the current COAS.

Buhari appointed him in May last year after Ibrahim Attahiru died in a plane crash.

– CAJ News