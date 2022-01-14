Eurowings readies for maiden Vic Falls flight

from DANIEL JONES in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe

VICTORIA FALLS, (CAJ News) – EUROWINGS Discover is planning a marketing drive ahead of the leisure airline making its maiden flight to Victoria Falls in March.

Aviation authorities, tourism industry players, media and other stakeholders will lead the drive.

“We are planning educational campaigns as we penetrate the market,” said Andre Schulz, Eurowings Discover General Manager.

“We will have campaigns with every stakeholder, including media, as we market the route. Ours is to take people to the destination which is Victoria Falls and the tourism industry and other stakeholders should come on board to market the destination,” Schulz said.

Schulz reiterated a commitment to market Victoria Falls, with local support.

“We need to increase confidence of travelers,” he said.

The Lufthansa Group-owned airline has set March 30 as date for its maiden flight into Victoria Falls, via Windhoek in Namibia.

It is already flying daily into Namibia and plans are underway to fly directly into Victoria Falls from Frankfurt if volumes support business.

The airline will start with a thrice-per-week schedule into Victoria Falls from Frankfurt.

Windhoek and Victoria Falls are key tourism hubs in the Kavango-Zambezi Transfrontier Conservation Area (KAZA) region.

Eurowings Discover management held two meetings with Zimbabwe aviation and tourism industry stakeholders last year.

Victoria Falls will be Eurowings Discover’s 5th destination in Africa after Mombasa in Kenya, Windhoek in Namibia, the archipelago of Zanzibar in Tanzania and Mauritius.

It will fly into Kilimanjaro in June.

Germany is one of Victoria Falls’ significant source markets.

There has been positive customer feedback since Eurowings Discover announced an intention to fly into the city.

Tawanda Gusha, Airports Company of Zimbabwe chief executive, recently said the country is preparing itself for the coming of Eurowings Discover.

“We will also continue to market other airports to attract more airlines,” Gusha said.

– CAJ News