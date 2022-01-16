Pandemic another fulfillment of Christ’s prophecies

True Gospel with SAVIOUS-PARKER KWINIKA

A MAJORITY of the prophecies of our Lord Jesus Christ have been fulfilled. The remaining ones are in the process of being effectuated.

Jesus Christ proved beyond doubt that he was one of the greatest prophets and teachers of gospel of all time by prophesying everything accurately.

Before going deeper into this True Gospel message, let me define the word “prophecy.”

Prophecy means a prediction of what will happen in the future.

This True Gospel has come to share with you so that we do not get distracted in our faith in the sovereign Lord – Jehovah God, the Creator of heaven and earth.

The main message here is to urge all believers, who truly believe in the sovereignty of Jehovah God to increase their faith, pray like never before and put all trust in Him, and Him alone.

This is because evil days are fast approaching.

Ephesians 5:16-to-18 of the Contemporary English Version declares: “These are evil times, so make every minute count. Don’t be stupid. Instead, find out what the Lord wants you to do. Don’t destroy yourself by getting drunk, but let the Spirit fill your life.”

Fellow brethren, our Lord Jesus Christ has already forewarned us about the evil days where false prophets would emerge, counterfeit religions shall be orders of the day, persecution will multiply against converts while the love of money shall surpass anything in this world.

People will kill for money!

Men and women will become dangerous creatures that are capable of doing anything provided the money was put on the table.

We have been warned lawlessness will increase, therefore there shall be no true love whatsoever to talk about since it would have grown cold.

Just think about your close friends, relatives, beloved ones, workmates or colleagues who betrayed you when you least expected, yet they cannot even notice their faults or wicked actions.

Instead of apologising, they would rather want you to apologise.

They expect you to apologise for their wrongdoings. That is how awkward, wicked and cruel the world has become.

Many have turned away from the faith of Jesus Christ to betray and hate each other.

Many bogus religious or church founders will come in the name of Jesus Christ alleging they were the Messiah in order to deceive many unsuspecting believers.

Matthew 24:5 of the Christian Standard Bible reads: “For many will come in my name, saying, ‘I am the Messiah,’ and they will deceive many.”

Further in Matthew 24:24 of the New Living Translation states: “For false messiahs and false prophets will rise up and perform great signs and wonders so as to deceive, if possible, even God’s chosen ones.”

We have seen many dubious prophets claiming to have powers to cure any kinds of diseases, including raising people from the dead.

Yet, as I write this True Gospel, since the advent of the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19), which to date has claimed more than 5,5 million lives globally.

I notice that not even one of the so-called prophets in Asia, Africa, Europe, North America, South America, Australia, and Antarctica have come with answers.

COVID-19 is still wreaking havoc with already more than 313 million people worldwide infected while the so-called prophets are in hiding.

This is what our Lord Jesus Christ prophesied about false prophets, who are only good at duping congregants of their money using the name of Jesus Christ.

Jesus’ prophecy has already exposed these worthless prophets.

The Messiah also foretold us that in the last days there shall be terrible times to come, especially for those that truly believe in Jehovah.

2 Timothy 3:1-5 New International Version remarks: “But mark this: There will be terrible times in the last days. People will be lovers of themselves, lovers of money, boastful, proud, abusive, disobedient to their parents, ungrateful, unholy, without love, unforgiving, slanderous, without self-control, brutal, not lovers of the good, treacherous, rash, conceited, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God—having a form of godliness but denying its power. Have nothing to do with such people.”

Jesus also tipped us about the tough days in which people will not be allowed to buy anything from shops, travel, gathering or movements in public places provided they have a mark or sign of the beast.

Such prophecies are manifesting in the presence of COVID-19.

As I write this True Gospel, people are no longer allowed to travel across the world with COVID-19 letters or e-COVID cards. These prophecies point to the mark of the beast.

Revelation 13:17-19 of the New Living Translation mentions: “And no one could buy or sell anything without that mark, which was either the name of the beast or the number representing his name. Wisdom is needed here. Let the one with understanding solve the meaning of the number of the beast, for it is the number of a man. His number is 666.”

Fellow believers, I hereby assure you, those that remain strong in the faith of our Creator, Jehovah God, shall be saved from these trying times.

I’m very much aware, even the so-called prophets, pastors, bishops, church founders and elders have since been vaccinated (forced or voluntarily) of the evil COVID-19 vaccines.

I call it evil because it is the only vaccine that is being enforced. People’s rights and freedoms are no longer respected when it is about choosing COVID-19 vaccination or not.

The rights I’m preaching about belong to every person in the world, from birth until death.

These rights and freedoms apply regardless of where you are from, what you believe or how you choose to live your life.

Many believers have to date compromised their faith in Jesus Christ while fearing to lose their jobs, business contracts, not being allowed from buying from shops nor participation in any public gatherings.

However, the good news is that whosoever calls upon the merciful Jehovah God, indeed, shall be saved.

Romans 10:13 Aramaic Bible in Plain English asserts: “For everyone who will call the name of THE LORD JEHOVAH shall be saved.”

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, those who believe in this True Gospel, say amen!

Feedback: Savious.Kwinika@cajnewsafrica.com, TWITTER, @SaviousKwinika, FACEBOOK, Savious-Parker Kwinika, INSTAGRAM: Savious_Parker_Kwinika