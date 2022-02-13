Lucifer the root cause of all human suffering

True Gospel with SAVIOUS-PARKER KWINIKA

SO many among us have lost good friends, potential business opportunities, spouses or even life.

Jobs have been lost too during the bloodbath while some people have been imprisoned for committing crime.

The vicious circle of poverty is the order of the day.

It is prevalent in families, villages, towns, cities, provinces or countries.

Yet, some people cannot afford to live in peace with others despite being unprovoked.

They unnecessarily invite trouble where there is none.

They are always moody, angry or frustrated.

These ills are the same despite the different backgrounds of these families, communities or regions.

In those affected communities, some women are typically prostitutes. A majority are single parents and drunkards.

This is despite their beauty like heavenly angels on earth.

Yet, they remain single with hordes of children from countless fathers.

A majority of men are criminals, drug peddlers, robbers, murderers, thieves, terrorists, scammers and fraudsters.

Communities are well aware of the culprits each time a crime is committed locally.

A majority of these people were born as behaved individuals.

Their lifestyle has degenerated into controversy.

For example, when they get that scarce job, months down the line they get fired.

Some however lose those jobs for crimes they never committed. Efforts to fight such dismissals in court would end in embarrassment as legal heads would view individuals as trouble-makers.

There are some instances where highly-trained professionals are relegated to menial jobs.

The world meanwhile always wonders why their loved ones misbehave.

In some families, highly educated individuals surprisingly fail to secure employment. Not even as dustbin collectors.

Now, my question is – why are such negative developments happening in the world?

Do not look any further for the root cause for I got the answer.

Lucifer is the root cause of all the sufferings in question.

The devil, with the aid of his forces of darkness, are causing all sorts of demonic oppression and suffering.

Demons can make graduates suffer unemployment despite opportunities being galore.

Demons are turning individuals violent even when unprovoked.

Similarly, demons can convert disciplined humans into fraudsters, thieves, robbers, prostitutes, witches and wizards.

Some work hard and get paid duly but when paid, cannot account for the money spent. It is as if it disappears.

However, why is the devil wreaking havoc in people’s lives?

This True Gospel refers you to a man possessed by evil spirits before Jesus Christ arrived.

Mark 5:2-5 of the Holman Christian Standard Bible attests: “As soon as He (Jesus Christ) got out of the boat, a man with an unclean spirit came out of the tombs and met Him. He lived in the tombs. No one was able to restrain him anymore—even with chains—because he often had been bound with shackles and chains, but had torn the chains apart and smashed the shackles. No one was strong enough to subdue him. And always, night and day, he was crying out among the tombs and in the mountains and cutting himself with stones.”

Mark 5:6-8, reads: “When he saw Jesus from a distance, he ran and fell on his knees in front of him. 7 He shouted at the top of his voice, “What do you want with me, Jesus, Son of the Most High God? In God’s name don’t torture me!” 8 For Jesus had said to him, “Come out of this man, you impure spirit!”

Our Lord Jesus Christ is calling out the demon or evil spirit to come out of this man. The same evil spirit was causing him to be violent, live in the mountains, behaving awkwardly and sometimes doing the unthinkable.

This is the majority of people we live alongside today.

They have demons hence they are behaving strangely.

This is why sometimes you see some individuals always outburst despite being unprovoked. Some would borrow people’s money but cannot return it.

An attempt to follow up the money they lent, they always react with venom. Others would start gossiping or speaking evil about yourself.

In some instances, you find an uneducated woman being married by a highly qualified professional, who takes care of her, but because of demons possessing her, starts cheating.

Similarly, some men would marry well-mannered, highly educated, rich and successful women but later abandon her and cheat.

Demons also cause both men and women to nudity on social media.

Surely, a normal person would not show off their nakedness in public.

Only those possessed by Lucifer’s spirit of demonic attack can do so.

Fellow brethren, demons cause marriage breakups.

Demons cause people to be lazy, disrespectful, greedy, violent, cheat, lie, to feel inferior, to commit suicide, become racist, xenophobic and tribalist.

Sometimes 2, 000 demons or more can enter a human being.

Mark 5:13 New Living Translation states: “So Jesus gave them (demons) permission. The evil spirits came out of the man and entered the pigs, and the entire herd of about 2,000 pigs plunged down the steep hillside into the lake and drowned in the water.”

Imagine the whole lot of 2000 demons entering one person. Honestly, such a person is bound to behave strangely.

HOW TO GET DELIVERANCE FROM DEMONIC OPPRESSION?

May this True Gospel take the opportunity to help break the bonds of evil, which is tormenting your life today.

– Mark 9:29 of the Berean Study Bible observes Jesus answering: “This kind (demonic attack) cannot come out, except by prayer.”

– Setting the captives free is at the centre of Jehovah God’s heart, but through prayer, petition, alert, perseverance, consistent, strategic, intentional including intense prayer.

– Intercessory prayer is widely believed in the Christian world to be the most powerful and strategic weapon in spiritual warfare against demons or evil spirits.

– Ephesians 6:18 Amplified Bible remarks: “With all prayer and petition pray [with specific requests] at all times [on every occasion and in every season] in the Spirit, and with this in view, stay alert with all perseverance and petition [interceding in prayer] for all God’s people.”

– Deliverance is a powerful demonstration of God’s authority over darkness, but if we do not identify and close up points of entry for demonic activity, we leave ourselves and those to whom we minister open to even more serious attacks.

Clearly, those that study the bible, read and pray, surely victory shall be yours because Jehovah God abides in you.

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, those who believe in this True Gospel, say amen!

