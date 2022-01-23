Western dictates futile in approval of polygamy

True Gospel with SAVIOUS-PARKER KWINIKA

IT remains a mystery how the Western world has convinced Africans that polygamy is a sin but foisted homosexuality as a human right.

Africans should practice their culture, religion and tradition without fear from any external force.

Without following Jehovah’s given culture, Africans are doomed.

A looming severe shortage of men in the world is increasingly leaving humankind with little option but for one man to marry multiple wives.

All prophecies that true prophets of Jehovah made have been fulfilled.

Isaiah 4:1 of the New International Version remarks: “In that day seven women will take hold of one man and say, “We will eat our own food and provide our own clothes; only let us be called by your name. Take away our disgrace!”

The return of polygamy was prophesied alongside some terrible things for the end time. These include wars, earthquakes and false prophets.

Although Isaiah’s account was a prophecy, we however believe in it because the message came from Jehovah.

Isaiah 13:12 of the Berean Study Bible states: “I will make man scarcer than pure gold, and mankind rarer than the gold of Ophir.”

This True Gospel finds it bizarre that Jehovah God had personal relationships with those ancient great men who had many wives while performing great things through them, yet the same Jehovah equally shows us that He has failed to speak to and have a direct personal relationship with today’s men who have one wife.

As I write this True Gospel, Jehovah has not spoken to any single prophet of today regarding the looming war between Russia and Ukraine’s North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) allies.

Neither has He alerted the so-called prophets about the coronavirus (COVID-19) that has to date claimed more than 5,6 million deaths with an alarming 347,5 million cases.

While the issue of polygamy purely has to do with culture and religion, again, nowhere in the bible does any scripture oppose polygamy.

In Africa, out of a population of 1,3 billion, some 80 percent of the 55 countries strongly believe in polygamy and that it should be normal practice.

Polygamy remains acceptable in several African and Asian cultures, religions and traditions.

No account in either the Old or New Testament specifically puts an end to polygamy.

Great men of God had several wives. Jesus’ ministry in the New Testament was in the midst of a culture that practised polygamy. He never denounced it.

Brethren, there is none of Jehovah’s word to any of His great ancient prophets where He had direct conversation with them to ever outlaw or condemn the polygamy practice.

This True Gospel would give you 15 Bible examples of polygamy while 13 of those cases involved powerful men of Jehovah God such as Moses, Abraham, Jacob, Gideon and David.

David, a man God once said was “after His own heart”, had a total of eight wives and several concubines.

King Solomon is the bible’s most famous polygamist. He had 700 wives and 300 concubines.

Solomon’s son, Rehoboam, had 18 wives and 60 concubines. Abijah had 14 wives. I can go on, and and on regarding polygamy in the bible.

POLYGAMY VS HOMOSEXUALITY

Well, this True Gospel would like to urge the world that a society without culture is as good as dead.

This is why Jehovah God created different continents with different people’s skin colours, cultures, religions and traditions.

These continents include Asia, Africa, Europe, Australia, North America, South America, and Antarctica. They are part of the world but with different cultures, environments, religions, traditions and different views which Jehovah God had created.

To reiterate the question, why is it that the Western world successfully convinced Africans that polygamy is a sin while homosexuality is widely viewed as a human right?

Let me simplify what Culture, Religion or Tradition mean so that it becomes easier to understand this True Gospel.

CULTURE:- A way of life of a group of people–the behaviours, beliefs, values, and symbols that they accept, generally without thinking about them, and that are passed along by communication and imitation from one generation to the next.

RELIGION:- A belief in and worship of a superhuman controlling power, especially a personal Jehovah God or gods.

TRADITION:- The transmission of customs or beliefs from generation to generation, or the fact of being passed on in this way.

GEOGRAPHY:- The study of places and the relationships between people and their environments. Geography is a field of science devoted to the study of the lands, features, inhabitants, and phenomena of the Earth and planets

RATIOS OF WOMEN-TO-MEN:

Several researches done in the United States of America (USA) have confirmed various churches are reporting their congregation’s women to men ratio to be as much as ten to one (10:1).

Even in the secular world, there are serious complaints from women that trying to find an acceptable partner is like searching for a needle in a haystack.

GOD ALLOWS POLYGAMY

Exodus 21:10: of the New International Version reads: “If he marries another woman, he must not deprive the first one of her food, clothing and marital rights,” while the New King James Version attests: “If he takes another wife, he shall not diminish her food, her clothing, and her marriage rights.”

Further in the book of Deuteronomy 21:15-17 of the English Standard Version declares: “If a man has two wives, the one loved and the other unloved, and both the loved and the unloved have borne him children, and if the firstborn son belongs to the unloved, then on the day when he assigns his possessions as an inheritance to his sons, he may not treat the son of the loved as the firstborn in preference to the son of the unloved, who is the firstborn, but he shall acknowledge the firstborn, the son of the unloved, by giving him a double portion of all that he has, for he is the firstfruits of his strength. The right of the firstborn is his.”

In conclusion, let any man decide to marry one or many wives provided he is able to take care of all of them.

However, it is also unwise to marry as many wives yet a man cannot afford to look after them.

Equally, it is not wise for men to claim they hated polygamy yet behind scenes one man has more than 50 girlfriends that are unknown to his wife.

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, those who believe in this True Gospel, say amen!

