Nigerians drug traffickers devise new tricks

from OKORO CHINEDU in Lagos, Nigeria

LAGOS, (CAJ News) – DARING Nigerians are hiding drugs in artificial hair, hair cream and even locally-made shoes to conceal rugs and transport them overseas.

Authorities in the West African country discovered this during recent crackdowns on illegal drugs.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) led the operations.

Narcotic officers foiled attempts by drug traffickers to export 1,53 kilogrammess of cocaine hidden inside hair cream to London, United Kingdom.

They also bust another 880 grammes of cocaine concealed inside synthetic hair to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

NDLEA officers also thwarted attempts to send 3 grammes of cocaine and 5 grammes of cannabis to Cyprus packed inside locally made shoes through two major courier companies in Lagos, the commercial capital.

Several suspects were arrested during the clampdown.

Retd Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa, the Chairman and Chief Executive of NDLEA, welcomed the breakthroughs by officers of the agency.

He urged them to remain vigilant and always proactive.

Nigeria is a transit point for drugs intended for European, East Asian, and North American markets.

– CAJ News