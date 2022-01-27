CAR rebels lay down arms

from OMAN MBIKO in Bangui, Central African Republic

CAR Bureau

BANGUI, (CAJ News) – MORE than 50 rebels have surrendered during operations by the national army and the United Nations peace-keeping mission in the Central African Republic (CAR).

The Central African Armed Forces (FACA) and UN mission (MINUSCA) have initiated the crackdown following recurrent violence by militia across the volatile country.

“In the central region, around 53 anti-balaka fighters, with ten weapons, have surrendered to the FACA,” Major Zouhair El Kandoussi, the MINUSCA Force spokesperson, said.

The anti-balaka are mostly Christian militants involved in tussles with Muslim radicals or perpetrating terror against communities.

El Kandoussi said the peacekeeping mission was closely monitoring the situation.

In the western region, MINUSCA continues its clearing operations of improvised explosive devices and robust patrols while warning the armed elements against any attempt of violence against the population.

“The security situation in the east of the country has remained relatively stable,” El Kandoussi said.

Charles Bambara, the MINUSCA spokesperson, said the organisation had documented 11 human rights abuses and violations affecting at least 17 victims from January 18 to 24.

MINUSCA is verifying six alleged incidents, representing eight violations of human rights and humanitarian law which allegedly affected nine victims.

“The number of documented incidents and violations has remained stable each week since the beginning of the year,” Bambara stated.

– CAJ News