The EPL & Kenya: How To Support Your Favourite Team From Half a World Away

IT can be more than just a little frustrating to be a huge fan of a team that you may never even get the opportunity of seeing.

The EPL is one of the most widely-loved sports divisions out there, and for people who aren’t able to get up and personal with the action, it can be somewhat disheartening.

However, just because you may not be able to see any of your favourite teams go head-to-head, isn’t to say that you cannot still show your love and support.

In this article, we will be taking a look at a few of the different ways Kenyas can support their favourite EPL teams without leaving the country, as well as discussing why showing support for football teams is easier than most people assume.

Stadium Football Turf

Watch all Games On a Licensed Channel

One of the easiest yet most underrated ways you can support your favourite team is by simply watching any and all upcoming games on a licensed channel/service.

This doesn’t mean you have to watch it on TV, and there are a ton of places you can watch premier league games that still end up contributing to the team in question.

It’s all too easy to just open up YouTube and watch endless segments of the latest game, or perhaps even just keep up to date by reading articles or watching podcasts.

However, the only way to truly support your team is by watching the actual game on an affiliated platform, as this is one of the few avenues that actually allows the team/club to also get a cut.

Sure, it may seem like you may have to go out of your way a little to make this happen. Although, if you want to support your team in the most straightforward way possible, then this is the route to go.

You’ll also get to watch every single match that your team of choice plays if you decide to go down this avenue, something that can be a real treat if you are crazy about football.

Find Your Local Community

There’s no better feeling than being involved in a community dedicated to something you love.

Moreover, there is absolutely nothing stopping you from doing this, even if you do happen to live thousands of miles from your team of choice.

If you have any doubt as to how many people in your local area are also interested in western football, just take a look at how popular EPL betting in Kenya is and any doubts will be quickly vanquished.

The most common reply when someone tells a fan to seek out their local community is normally “but my town genuinely doesn’t have a community for X”.

Well, have you even tried looking?

Communities aren’t just going to jump out at you, especially if the topic in question is somewhat niche.

You’d be surprised at just how many people like you are out there, and with just a quick google search, you will more than likely find a myriad of options at your disposal and even have your pick.

Even just taking a look at any betting sites in Kenya would give you a good place to start, and community blogs & forms can be a great way to start getting involved.

Merchandise is a Two-Way Street

The question of which football team should you support is one that has started age-old rivalries and feuds.

However, as long as it is done in a positive manner, that does not mean that you cannot voice your own opinion on the topic.

And what better way is there to do this than with team merchandise?

Merchandise is really the jackpot when it comes to supporting a team, and it allows you to get the best of both worlds.

Not only are you directly supporting your team by purchasing some of their own colours, but you also get to wear them with pride and show everyone else your devotion.

It really is a win-win.

We hope we have been able to give you a better idea as to how you can still be an avid supporter of your favourite team, no matter the distance.

Showing support is not something that is only relegated to the local fans, and in fact, you’d be shocked to see how many people there are from all over the world who share as fierce a passion for premier league football as you.

Have fun.