All systems go for Vaal River City Marathon

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE best runners from around South Africa and neighbouring countries will at the beginning of October contest the fourth edition of the Vaal River City Marathon.

At lot will be at stake, with the race serving as a qualifier for both the Comrades and Two Oceans Marathon.

This year’s title sponsor is Rand Water, with Seriti Group taking the partnership sponsor position.

“It is important for us to showcase our area as a sports-tourism destination as well as the host of one of the most beautiful and scenic marathons in South Africa,” said Sechaba Oliphant, the marathon organiser.

The Vaal region is making the most of the marathon to showcase its contrasting landscapes that have become a favourite destination for leisure and adventure for travellers worldwide.

Makenosi Maroo, Rand Water spokesperson, said as title sponsor, they view this as an expression of their ongoing mission to engage with stakeholders in the Vaal area.

“Rand Water supports healthy living initiatives that improve our communities’ wellness and water conversation,” Maroo said.

Seriti New Vaal Colliery is excited to be part of the marathon.

“The wellness of our employees and the community is something we take as seriously as our safety drive,” said General Manager, Tiro Tamenti.

The marathon will be held on October 2.

Races range from 5km to 42,2km.

Entry fees are between R100 and R290.

– CAJ News