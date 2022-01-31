SADC to create conducive legal framework

from ODIRILE TOTENG in Gaborone, Botswana

GABORONE, (CAJ News) – JUSTICE ministers and attorney generals in the region have committed to advance efforts towards the Southern African Development Community (SADC) regional bloc’s common agenda.

The agenda is a set of key principles and values that guide regional integration.

Ministers and attorney generals consider a number of draft SADC legal instruments with the aim to create a conducive legal framework during a recent meeting held virtually.

The legal instruments included draft amendments to the SADC Treaty, the SADC Administrative Tribunal (SADCAT) Statute and the Protocol on the Development of Tourism in SADC.

Elias Magosi, Executive Secretary of SADC, as well as ministers and attorneys from Angola, Botswana, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Eswatini, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe participated.

Magosi commended SADC Member States for their continued support to the legal sector.

He highlighted the achievements and progress on activities aimed at the implementation of the Protocol on Legal Affairs which has ensured delivery of the SADC Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan (RISDP) 2020 -2030 and the overarching SADC Vision 2050.

Magosi nonetheless outlined the need to accelerate the SADC’s integration agenda, adding that steadfast support on legal affairs would ensure prudent management of the justice system.

He further called for a continued collaboration between member states and the Secretariat and urged both parties to work efficiently in managing legal matters.

Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda, Chairperson of the Committee of Ministers of Justice/Attorneys General, underscored the role of the committee in providing legal guidance and coordination of legal issues for SADC.

Key functions of the committee include coordination and review of legal instruments prior to consideration by the SADC Council of Ministers and subsequent adoption by the SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government.

– CAJ News