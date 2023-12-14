Kenya launches ambitious e-commerce blueprint

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

Kenya Bureau

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – KENYA has unveiled its E-commerce Strategy, a blueprint culminating in a raft of modifications as the country transitions into a digital economy.

Among other highlights, the online identity and verification system, popularly known as the National Public Key Infrastructure (NPKI), will allow each citizen or firm to be issued a unique online identity or digital certificate required whenever they partake in online transactions.

“Well harnessed, e-commerce will significantly accelerate economic and social development through economic diversification, job creation and enhanced trade,” Eliud Owalo, Cabinet Secretary for Information, Communications and the Digital Economy, said.

Owalo said his ministry, through the Communications Authority of Kenya (CAK), had put in place protective mechanisms for the courier industry, responsible for the delivery of items purchased online.

“We have also rolled out an electronic system that facilitates the creation, storage and assignment of digital certificates to individuals, firms and state agencies,” he said at the launch.

Under the e-commerce blueprint, East Africa’s largest economy is to establish a National Addressing System (NAS).

This is to provide a robust mapping of properties and places as well as subsequently catalysing the growth and adoption of e-commerce in Kenya.

The government of President William Samoei Ruto is prioritising Kenya’s transition to a fully-fledged digital economy.

Earlier in 2023, the World Bank approved US$390 million in financing for the first phase of a programme that aims to expand access to high-speed internet, improve the quality and delivery of education and selected government services, and build skills for the regional digital economy.

The first phase of the Kenya Digital Economy Acceleration Project will run from 2023-to-2028, focusing on expanding access to high-speed internet, improving the quality and delivery of education and selected government services, and building skills for the regional digital economy.

Phase two will run from 2026-2030, concentrating on building a data driven and secure environment for enhanced digital service delivery and innovation for the regional digital economy.

– CAJ News