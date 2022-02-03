Emirates restarts flights to Nigeria

from OKORO CHINEDU in Lagos, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

LAGOS, (CAJ News) – AFTER an absence of about two months, Emirates will resume flights from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Nigeria this weekend.

The airline will operate from the country’s tourist destination hub Dubai to and from Abuja and Lagos with daily flights from Saturday.

Emirates alerted that all passengers travelling between Nigeria and Dubai as their final destinations require a 48 hour polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test for COVID-19.

Passengers must present a valid negative Covid-19 PCR test certificate with a QR code for a test conducted at an approved facility.

Validity must be calculated from the time the sample was collected.

Upon arrival in Dubai, passengers will undergo an additional COVID-19 PCR test and remain in self-quarantine until the results of the test are received.

Dubai remains one of the world’s most popular holiday destinations since it safely resumed tourism activity in July 2020.

The city is open for international business and leisure visitors.

Dubai is currently hosting the world for Expo 2020, until March 2022.

It is held under the theme, “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future.”

Emirates suspended flights to Nigeria in December in response to a restriction on its operations by the West African government.

– CAJ News