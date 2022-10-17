Dockside cruising company defied the pandemic

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – ALTHOUGH some businesses had to shut down during the COVID-19, fortunately, Dockside cruising company only started operating well during the pandemic.

However, they still enforced social distancing by operating at half capacity on every cruise for the entire time relevant.

Dockside is well known as the City of uMhlathuze’s main activity hub at the Tuzi Gazi Waterfront, in Richards Bay.

The Waterfront offers a range of restaurants catering for every palate, convenience stores, boutiques shops and most popularly, it’s vibrant nightlife.

They are all in a walking distance of each other.

Dockside offers the public 1-hour boat trips around their internationally renowned harbor, in a 22-seater vessel, Dockside Harbour Cruises.

“Dockside, a 8.25m Catamaran, was an old lake boat that operated in the False Bay area in the early 1980’s,” recalled owner, Deme Le Roux.

“In 2019, she was bought by Father and Daughter, Gert & Deme Le Roux, and after 10 months of rebuilding her from start to finish, Dockside hit the water,” Roux said.

The year 2020 saw the start of operations.

“A second vessel, 11.2m double story Catamaran, expected to seat 44 passengers, has also just joined the Dockside fleet and is currently in the boatyard being rebuilt and renovated,” Le Roux told Durban Today, www.durbantoday.co.za.

Le Roux said that their intention for Dockside was “to create an unforgettable, festive experience for all their guests, the kind of experience that leaves a lasting impression.”

“All we want is to create a carefree, social, fun, hour long ocean adventure that turns into a memory that lasts forever,” Roux said.

“Every season brings a completely different demographic of cultures and clients, both young and old,” she added.

Main clients are our locals – specifically groups of friends or families looking to celebrate a special occasion, or experience the ocean.

The cruise company also caters for caters for schools.

