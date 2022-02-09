Kenya marks Safer Internet Day

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

Kenya Bureau

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – STAKEHOLDERS and regulators came together in order to make the internet a safer and better place for all.

This is under the aegis of the 19th edition of Safer Internet Day.

It was marked on February 8 under the theme, “Together for a Better Internet.”

Emphasis was on children and young people.

The Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) hosted an event in collaboration with several partners.

Google convened an online forum for stakeholders.

Issues relating to safer internet, the existing challenges, concerns and how the situation can be improved for the affected groups were discussed.

Christopher Wambua, the acting KFCB Chief Executive Officer, said the theme amplifies and resonates with the board’s campaigns on Child Online Safety.

They aim at collectively creating safer online platforms for children and other vulnerable groups.

Wambua said the agency was cognizant that with the current internet and technology growth, stakeholders cannot limit the online interaction and internet usage among the youths.

“Therefore, there is a need for increased joint consumer awareness as we execute our regulatory mandate as stipulated in the Films and Stage Plays Act Cap 222 of the Laws of Kenya,” Wambua said.

Google has assured it is actively working on new technologies that would provide a secure, seamless sign-in experience and eliminate reliance on passwords.

These have turned out to be a major cause for data breaches and phishing attempts.

“We don’t just plug security holes, we work to eliminate entire classes of threats for people who depend on our services,” said Michael Murungi, Public Policy & Government Relations Lead for Kenya and Eastern Africa.

William Kisang’, Chair of the Parliamentary Select Committee on ICT, said that Safer Internet Day celebrations are significant because almost all homes now have some form of internet access and were exposed.

Kenya has enacted the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act and Data Protection Act.

The Office of the Data Commissioner is now constituted.

There are the proposed amendments to the Copyright Act currently under discussion.

“We invite the public to come forward and give their thoughts on the document,” Kisang’ stated.

