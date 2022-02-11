Avon ups Attraction Game with new fragrance

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – COINCIDING with Valentine’s Day, Avon has partnered renowned fragrance house, Firmenich, to create Attraction Game, A new fragrance for both sexes.

Attraction Game for Him and Her is available in South Africa for R299 exclusively via Avon representatives and online at www.avon.co.za.

It is Avon’s first fragrance that uses neuroscience, having been developed using ingredients found to elicit feelings of pleasure.

Featuring a powerful shared hypnotic accord, the Attraction Game fragrances contain ingredients shown to also stimulate the mind and tempt the senses.

The new scents for Him and Her join Avon’s Attraction fragrance family this Valentine’s Day, celebrated annually on February 14.

Alongside Attraction Original’s signature rich and warm woody notes, Attraction Game For Him and Attraction Game For Her both feature a fresh pear and spicy pepper opening as well as a dark chocolate note at the heart.

According to Avon, Attraction Game For Him explores fresh and warm tension, offering a familiar masculine structure with a modern sensual approach.

Attraction Game For Her features a sparkling fresh fruitiness on top, contrasted by a floral sophistication.

“They both leave a long-lasting trail of mystery and magnetism, providing undeniable attraction hour after hour,” Avon stated.

The beauty company quoted new research indicating 3 in 5 (64 percent) women in the United Kingdom (UK) admit a partner’s fragrance choice can make them more attractive.

“This new fragrance – from the world’s best-selling fragrance brand – goes one step further, with its unique blend of active that are proven to tempt your senses,” stated Avon.

Avon has been in the beauty scene for over 130 years.

Firmenich is the largest privately-owned company in THE fragrance and flavor business and has created perfumes for over 125 years.

– CAJ News