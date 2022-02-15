Over 200 saved at sea on way to Europe

from AHMED ZAYED in Tripoli, Libya

TRIPOLI, (CAJ News) – SOME 52 children are among 247 people, from 16 countries, rescued from the sea in failed trips to Europe in recent days.

The youngest is a five-month-old baby.

The survivors rescued by the search and rescue (SAR) ship, Ocean Viking, represent 16 different nationalities.

Most of the people come from Bangladesh, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ivory Coast, Syria and Tunisia.

The European maritime search and rescue organisation, SOS Mediterranee, in partnership with the International Federation of Red Cross Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), are carrying out the sea operations.

More than 800 people have been rescued in the Mediterranean Sea since the two organisations entered the partnership in August 2021.

“This life-saving mission is an integral part of the Red Cross Red Crescent presence to protect and assist people in countries of origin, transit and destination across Africa, Middle East and Europe,” said a Red Cross spokesperson.

Most people rescued at sea or perishing embark on the risky trips from Libya.

They partake on the perilous trips in an attempt to reach Europe, in search of better economic opportunities.

– CAJ News