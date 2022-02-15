Radisson expands to Madagascar with three hotels

from MARIO RAJOMAZANDRY in Antananarivo, Madagascar

Madagascar Bureau

ANTANANARIVO, (CAJ News) – THE Radisson Hotel Group has debuted in Madagascar with the opening of three hotels.

These are the Radisson Blu Hotel, Radisson Hotel Antananarivo Waterfront and Radisson Serviced Apartments Antananarivo City Centre.

Antananarivo is the capital city, also known as “Analamanga” or the “City of Thousand”.

This is in reference to the thousand soldiers appointed in the 17th century by the King, to protect the palace locally known as “Rova”, on the highest hill of the city.

“We are thrilled to be opening our first three hotels in Madagascar, showcasing two of our fastest growing brands and a varied offering from hotel to serviced apartments,” said Tim Cordon, Senior Area Vice President, Middle East & Africa at Radisson Hotel Group.

“We are proud to be expanding our presence across the Indian Ocean with a collection of hotels we truly believe will have a positive impact on the Madagascan economy and together with the wonderful team at Madagascar’s tourism board, we expect to attract more travelers to this beloved island.”

Radisson Blu Hotel has 168 rooms.

Radisson Hotel Antananarivo Waterfront is 30-room boutique hotel.

The Radisson Serviced Apartments Antananarivo City Centre has 56 studios and apartments.

“We have no doubt, that our hotels will be top of mind for memorable stays, dining experiences as well as meetings and events of all kinds,” said François van Rens, Cluster General Manager of the three hotels.

Attractions in the area include the Parc de Tsarasaotra and the Lemur’s Park.

They boast remarkable fauna and flora, including Madagascar’s most beloved animal, the lemur.

There is also the Haute-Ville, a hilltop village famous for the architecture of its two-storey brick homes, dating back to the 19th century.

The Rova of Antananarivo and Andafiavaratra Palace are also in the city, as well as the Royal Hill of Ambohimanga, Madagascar’s only cultural United Nations site.

Radisson Hotel meanwhile sent well wishes and condolences to all those impacted by Cyclones Batsirai and Ana in the country.

– CAJ News