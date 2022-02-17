Maasai launch petition against eviction in Tanzania

from ALLOYCE KIMBUNGA in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania

Tanzania Bureau

DAR-ES-SALAAM, (CAJ News) – THE Maasai ethnic group of Tanzania has launched an online petition against the forced removal from ancestral lands.

It is believed the evictions are to make way for elite tourism and trophy hunting.

Under the banner of the Maasai elders of Ngorongoro District in northern Tanzania, they are lobbying citizens around the world to alert global leaders of their plight.

This coincides with Tanzania President Samia Suluhu Hassan visiting Brussels, Belgium for the sixth European Union – African Union summit on February 17-18.

“President Samia Suluhu may not listen to us, but we know she’ll respond to media and public pressure – to all of you,” read the online petition.

The Maasai elders alleged plans to evict them had been revived since she came to power in March last year following the death of John Magufuli.

The elders stated that the last time the ethnic group faced these threats, more than 2 million Avaaz members rallied behind their call.

“Together, we created such a storm that the (now-late) President (John Magufuli) promised never to evict us from our lands.

Avaaz is a global web movement empowering millions of people to take action on pressing global, regional and national issues.

The Maasai, also resident in Kenya, are estimated to number 900 000 in Tanzania.

