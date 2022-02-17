Namibia to expand Antwerp diamond ties

from ALFRED SHILONGO in Windhoek, Namibia

Namibia Bureau

WINDHOEK, (CAJ News) – NAMIBIA has affirmed itself as a key trade partner of the Antwerp diamond industry after President Haige Geingob visited the Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC).

Minister of Mines and Energy, Tom Alweendo, accompanied the president on Wednesday on a visit that included a tour within the Diamond Office.

The high-level delegation inspected a shipment of Namibian goods.

It also met AWDC leadership and industry stakeholders.

AWDC committed to continuing its relationship with the Namibian government and discussing future opportunities.

The Southern African nation ranks as the sixth-largest diamond producer in the world.

In 2020, the country produced over 1,5 million carats, valued at $720,4 million.

Direct bilateral diamond trade amounted to over $133 million.

“We think the Namibian government is looking for more growth and to create more value with their diamond production and rightly so,” Tom Neys, AWDC spokesperson, stated.

He explained, “That’s why this is visit is so important, so that we show the president why Antwerp is able to consistently offer top prices.”

AWDC recently published its year results for 2021, with total trade amounting to more than US$37 billion.

– CAJ News