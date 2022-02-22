Demand for African developers at all-time high

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

Africa Editor

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE continent’s developer ecosystem is on the rise despite the challenges associated with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

This is according to the Africa Developer Ecosystem Report 2021, launched by Google.

It follows a study conducted across 16 Sub-Saharan African countries.

According to the report, demand for African developers reached a record high in 2021 against the backdrop of a global economic crisis and the impact of the pandemic.

With increased (22 percent) use of the internet among small and medium businesses on the continent, the need for web development services also increased alongside higher demand for remote development work.

Some 38 percent of African developers work for at least one company based outside of the continent.

This is evidenced by the magnitude of growth in Nigeria’s professional developer population which added an estimated 5 000 new professional developers to its pool in 2021.

“While Africa’s tech innovation sector is making great strides, global tech companies, educators and governments can do more to ensure that the industry becomes a strategic economic pillar,” said Nitin Gajria Managing Director, Google in Africa.

Google aims to train 100 000 developers across the continent by 2022.

To date, Africa is home to more than 150 active Google Developer Groups and 100 Developer Student Clubs in Africa.

Combined, these groups reach over 200 000 community members in 40 of the 48 countries in the Sub-Saharan African region.

The first Africa Developer Ecosystem Report found that Africa’s internet economy has the potential to reach 5,2 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) by 2025, contributing nearly $180 billion to Africa’s economy.

The projected potential contribution could reach $712 billion by 2050.

– CAJ News