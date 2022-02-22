Pheiffer new Sasfin Chief Investment Strategist

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – SASFIN Wealth has announced Craig Pheiffer as Chief Investment Strategist.

He returns to Sasfin after 15 years.

“I have always viewed Sasfin with great respect,” he said.

“I’m excited to be returning to an even bigger company than it was before, but with the same entrepreneurial flair intact. Investing is about the long-term but you still need to be agile and forward-thinking to lead the market, and not simply follow it.”

Sasfin has over R110 billion (US$7,28 billion) in assets under management (AUM) and assets under administration (AUA) combined and have just surpassed the R20 billion mark within Sasfin Asset Managers.

Awards won in successive years include the Raging Bulls for a fourth time in 2022, and Morningstars and Intellidex Awards in the last three years.

“I look forward to having Craig on the Sasfin team and I have no doubt he is going to add a great deal of value to our business,” said Flynn Robson, Head of Portfolio Management and Stockbroking at Sasfin Wealth.

The announcement comes at a time global markets face the onset of monetary policy tightening and the potential withdrawal of fiscal support by governments.

“The returns last year were fantastic across the board as markets thrived on a diet of easy policy ‘junk food’,” Pheiffer said.

– CAJ News