Analytics skills for Sub-Saharan Africa scholars

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – AN industry leader has launched a new programme for higher education students to learn analytics skills and earn valuable certifications sought by employers.

The launch by SAS is realisation of the continued high demand for data science talent.

SAS Skill Builder for Students is a free, global, 24/7 virtual learning portal that offers access to SAS software, e-learning and certifications as well as career advice and ways to connect with employers.

“It’s never been easier for students to learn SAS and apply those skills in a career they love,” said Lynn Letukas, Senior Director of Global Academic Programs and Certifications at SAS.

“SAS Skill Builder for Students highlights our continued commitment to growing the next generation of analytics experts and connecting employers with the talent they need.”

SAS Skill Builder for Students incorporates data from a variety of industries to gain valuable and relevant experience.

Students can also learn data literacy, rated one of the most valuable skills for success in today’s society and workplaces.

The course also focuses on the ethical challenges of working with data.

Students in Sub-Sahara Africa are among those to benefit.

