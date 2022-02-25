Friends of Mauritius lift tourism prospects

from HANSLEY NABAB in Port Louis, Mauritius

Mauritius Bureau

PORT LOUIS, (CAJ News) – THE “#MauritiusNow. It’s time to discover” tourism campaign has received a major boost, thanks to the love shown the country by French singer, Christophe Maé.

He recently spent ten days with his family in the island nation and is planning to return in early 2023 for a concert.

Not only was this their seventh visit!

Mauritius was the last country the family visited before the COVID-19 pandemic, and the first since the changes in travel rules.

The award-winning pop singer has shared that Mauritius is his favourite destination to recharge his batteries before touring.

Maé’s admiration of the destination is a boost to the “#MauritiusNow. It’s time to discover”, an initiative of the Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority (MTPA).

One of the angles of the marketing of Destination Mauritius is to make the VIPs – including artists, sportsmen, influencers, and others – discover different facets of the country, as much as possible.

“Indeed, it is important to create and capitalise on such opportunities so that these personalities from our key markets can discover more of the multiple facets of the Mauritian destination,” MTPA stated.

These facets include Mauritius’ cuisine inspired by several continents, rich heritage, meeting of cultures, local artists, sustainable tourism initiatives and traditional sites.

Maé is a member of the “Friends of Mauritius” one of its spontaneous “ambassadors.”

During his stay, the singer interacted with several local artists.

This allowed him to discover, among others, the group “Anonym”, which he would like to highlight as the opening act for one of his shows in France.

MTPA believes this interest of the French singer for the local scene and the participation of the local group in France would bring opportunities to make Mauritius shine among Anonym’s fans.

“The MTPA welcomes this increased interest of the French singer for local talents and the Mauritian scene and will support this first initiative as much as possible,” said a spokesperson.

Born Christophe Martichon, Maé is one of France’s most popular musicians.

He has won numerous awards, including the French artist of the year at the 2008 World Music Awards and twice (2008, 2014) winning the Song of the Year.

– CAJ News