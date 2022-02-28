Huawei unveils firsts at Smart Office launch

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – HUAWEI’s Consumer Business Group has announced an array of momentous products at its Spring 2022 Smart Office Launch.

These comprise its latest flagship laptop, first all-in-one PC, a new two-in-one laptop, first E-Ink tablet, new HarmonyOS tablet, the company’s first-ever printer and a new portable speaker.

Huawei stated the releases were part of a larger plan the company announced to create smart offices and fresh experiences for global consumers.

The launches bring Huawei a step closer to accomplishing a vision for smart offices, built on “Boundless Creation and Seamless Communication.”

Richard Yu, Chief Executive Officer of Huawei Consumer Business Group, at the launch event recommitted Huawei to its 5-to-10 year Seamless Artificial Intelligence Life strategy.

It is aimed at delivering high-end experiences and innovations to global consumers.

The strategy focuses on developing collaborative devices for five major scenarios: Health And Fitness, Smart Home, Easy Travel, Smart Office, and Entertainment.

Huawei also launched the Huawei Mobile App Engine, which allows computer users to tap into content in AppGallery, enriching the PC app ecosystem.

The newly-released Huawei MateBook X Pro, MateStation X, MateBook E, MatePad Paper, and MatePad all support the Super Device feature.

The MateBook X Pro is the company’s latest flagship laptop. The MateBook E is thin at 7.99 mm and light at 709 g5, making it a light-weight portable two-in-one laptop.

The MatePad is the new HarmonyOS tablet.

The MatePad Paper is Huawei’s first E-Ink tablet said to unlock an immersive reading and writing experience.

The PixLab X1 is Huawei’s first laser printer while the Sound Joy is Huawei’s first portable speaker, co-engineered with Devialet.

Huawei stated the launch event highlighted the latest technological advancements and marks another solid step towards the ultimate goal of creating a Seamless AI Life.

“As the Super Device feature is made available to more devices for seamless connection and collaboration, Huawei will continue to innovate with consumers as the heart of its business, creating a better digital experience for users.”

– CAJ News