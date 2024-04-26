Chinese duo faces illegal mining charges in Nigeria

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

ABUJA, (CAJ News) -TWO Chinese nationals have appeared in a Nigerian court over allegations of illegal mining.

Duan Ya Hong and Xiao Yi, alongside their company, Ebuy Concept Limited, have appeared before Justice Evelyn Anyadike of the Federal High Court sitting in Ilorin.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) seeks their prosecution following their arrest in the western Kwara State in February.

The defendants have pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Following their pleas, counsel to the EFCC, Innocent Mbachie, asked the court to remand the defendants in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Service pending the hearing and determination of the case.

He further prayed the court to fix a date for trial to enable the prosecution to prove its case.

The defence has appealed for bail, which has been granted at N5 million (US$3 827 or ¥27 738) with two sureties each.

The matter has been adjourned to May 16, for commencement of trial.

– CAJ News