Mpumalanga raises millions for world’s highest skywalk

by SIBUSISO SHONGWE

Mpumalanga Bureau

MBOMBELA, (CAJ News) – THE Mpumalanga Provincial Government has raised R475 million (US$31,3 million) for the skywalk project at the God’s Window, the region’s prime tourist attraction.

Premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane disclosed the progress during her State of the Province Address recently.

Funds have been raised through public-private investments.

“The skywalk will turn God’s Window into a global must-see location,” she said.

The skywalk is rated to be much higher than any other ever built in the world.

Located at the Blyde River Canyon Nature Reserve, God’s Window skywalk project will offer visitors a 360-degree panoramic view, with a 12-metre walkaway suspended on the cliff.

Mtshweni-Tsipane said the province expected to attract two million tourists to the Blyde River, whose canyon is 26 km long.

She disclosed significant progress with the development of a new hotel and conference facility in Middelburg.

The project is currently at earthworks stage.

“We anticipate completion in 18 months,” the premier said

Meanwhile, the provincial government has welcomed the upcoming establish a route from Frankfurt by the Lufthansa Airlines, through their Euro-Wings division.

The operator will fly to the Mpumalanga Kruger International Airport.

“This is a major boost and a welcome investment to our ailing tourism industry,” Mtshweni-Tsipane said.

“Our continuous engagements with European airlines for direct routes to Mpumalanga are beginning to bear fruit.”

According to statistics, Mpumalanga is the fifth-biggest province in South Africa by gross domestic product.

The Province of the Rising Sun contributed almost R400 billion (approximately 7,5 percent) to the GDP of South Africa in 2019 before COVID-19.

– CAJ News