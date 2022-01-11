Bandits kill more than 200 in Nigeria

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – LOCAL and international leaders have condemned the killing of over 200 people by armed bandits in northwestern Nigeria.

The killings occurred in the Zamfara State where the military has sustained a crackdown against militants.

It is believed this was a reprisal attack by the bandits in response to the deployment of the military.

António Guterres, the United Nations Secretary-General, denounced the weekend attack.

“He extends his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families,” Guterres said.

“The Secretary-General urges the Nigerian authorities to spare no effort in bringing those responsible for these heinous crimes to justice,” Guterres said.

Guterres reaffirmed the solidarity and support of the UN to the Government and people of Nigeria in their fight against terrorism, violent extremism and organised crime.

Violent crime is prevalent in Africa’s biggest country by population, estimated at 213 million people.

President Muhammadu Buhari condemned the killings.

“The latest attacks on innocent people by the bandits is an act of desperation by mass murderers, now under relentless pressure from our military forces,” Buhari stated.

– CAJ News