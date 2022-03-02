US blocks South Africa-based terror financiers

from ARMANDO DOMINGOS in Maputo, Mozambique

Mozambique Bureau

MAPUTO, (CAJ News) – THE sanctions the United States (US) has imposed on Islamic State (ISIS) financial facilitators in South Africa is a major step in dismantling the terror group’s financial support networks in the continent.

The US has designated four ISIS and ISIS-Mozambique (ISIS-M).

These are Farhad Hoomer, Siraaj Miller, Abdella Hussein Abadigga, and Peter Charles Mbaga, who have been designated pursuant to regulations targeting terrorist groups and their supporters.

Disclosing the sanctions, Ned Price, Department of State spokesperson, said ISIS members and associates in South Africa were playing a role in facilitating the transfer of funds from the top of the ISIS hierarchy to branches across Africa.

“Those designated today have provided financial support or served as leaders of ISIS cells in South Africa,” Price stated.

Price said ISIS has attempted to expand its influence in Africa through large-scale operations particularly in areas where government control is limited.

ISIS branches in Africa are said to rely on local fundraising schemes such as theft, extortion of local populations, kidnapping for ransom as well as financial support from the ISIS hierarchy.

“We are taking today’s (Tuesday’s) sanction to further disrupt and expose key ISIS and ISIS-M supporters who raise revenue for ISIS and exploit South Africa’s financial system to facilitate funding for ISIS branches and networks across Africa,” Price stated.

In the US, ISIS and ISIS-M are distinct and separately-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTOs).

This is under the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) and Specially Designated Global Terrorists (SDGTs).

Mozambique, South Africa’s northeast neighbor, is in the throes of an Islamist insurgency that has killed estimated over 3 000 people and displaced 800 000 since 2017.

– CAJ News