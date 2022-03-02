Huawei Watch GT 3 alters SA digital health

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE new Huawei Watch GT3 series is now available in South Africa.

They are retailing for between R4 999 and R7 499.

According to Huawei, the series brings a new era of digital health to South Africa.

The series comprises the 42mm Active, 42mm Elegant, 46mm Active, 46mm

Classic and the flagship Huawei GT3.

This flagship series features the GT3 46mm, 42mm and Runner.

For the first time, the watches are powered by HarmonyOS 2.1, Huawei’s proprietary operating system.

The Huawei Watch GT 3 Series has also experienced substantial aesthetic upgrades.

“Inspired by nature, the overall design is sleek, minimalist, lightweight and futuristic,” according to Huawei.

The Huawei Watch GT 3 Series also supports third-party apps that help manage health and fitness, work, travel, gaming and entertainment.

Huawei’s smartwatch series has been well-received since the announcement of the first watch at the 2015 Mobile World Congress.

– CAJ News