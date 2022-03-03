All systems go for first 3D expo

by AKANI CHAUKE

News Editor

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE first Hybrid Capacity Building Workshop and Career Development Expo is to empower South Africans with the necessary skills to contribute to the digital economy.

The Media, Information and Communication Technologies Sector Education and Training Authority (MICT SETA) is hosting the workshop in Bloemfontein.

Issues to be imparted include workforce readiness, soft skills, technical skills and entrepreneurial skills.

It will feature key industry leaders and stakeholders that ensure relevant content and input that informs the broader ecosystem of opportunities.

Xabiso Matshikiza, Manager, Marketing Communications, MICT SETA, explained how the platform will work.

“A virtual career exhibition will be showcased displaying visually rich and interactive learning environments, where all attendees will be required to create personalised, customised avatars upon entering the virtual expo,” the official said.

Matshikiza said this would allow for a seamless flow of virtual conversations between exhibitors and attendees, as well as for virtual networking opportunities and exploration around the expo site.

“Additionally, it is designed to fuel the imagination and catalyse ideas on the possibilities that 4IR can deliver – not only for education, but in industry, entrepreneurship, government and labour.”

Mobile network operator, science and technology agencies, tertiary institution and relevant government departments will participate.

In Africa alone, new technologies have generated 1,7 million direct jobs (both formal and informal), contributing to US$144 billion (R2.3 trillion) of economic value (8,5 percent of the GDP of sub-Saharan Africa), and contributed $15,6 billion (R239.6 billion) to the public sector through taxation.

– CAJ News