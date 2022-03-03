Mozambique on red alert for latest cyclone

from ARMANDO DOMINGOS in Maputo, Mozambique

Mozambique Bureau

MAPUTO, (CAJ News) – AUTHORITIES and humanitarian organisations are on high alert as another possibly destructive tropical storm heads to the vulnerable Mozambique.

The phenomenon, a low-pressure system named Vernon, formed over the Indian Ocean recently.

It will be the latest in a series of inclement weather that have left death and destruction on their trail since the beginning of the year.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported that the government and humanitarian partners were closely monitoring the situation and reviewing stock of critical supplies.

Vernon is projected to feature winds up to 95km/h and guts of 130km/h.

“Although its trajectory remains uncertain, Vernon is being closely monitored,” a humanitarian spokesperson said.

Vernon was forecast to become a strong tropical storm as from Thursday (today).

Mozambique has experienced tropical storm Ana and the tropical depression since the beginning of the year.

Ana affected over 185 400 people.

No less than 38 people died and 207 others were injured.

The storm destroyed 11 700 houses and damaged 26 health centers, 25 water supply systems, 138 power poles, and 2 275 km of roads, according to the latest data released by the National Institute for Disaster Management.

Assessments are still ongoing for Dumako.

However, preliminary findings indicate 14 deaths and more than 23 700 people affected.

Overall, across Mozambique, the current rainy/cyclonic season has killed 75 people and injured 251 others since October 2021.

This time in 2019, Cyclone Idai left at least 602 people dead and 1 641 others injured.

The same year, Cyclone Kenneth killed 52 people.

