Mali emerges most dangerous for peacekeepers

from RUDD KONTE in Bamako, Mali

Mali Bureau

BAMAKO, (CAJ News) – THE recent killing of scores of soldiers in central Mali has underscored the country as one of the most dangerous for peacekeepers in the world.

Media reports indicated at least 27 soldiers were killed following an attack by militants in the Malian Armed Forces (MAF) camp in Mondoro on Friday.

The United Nations Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) said “several” local soldiers were killed and others injured.

El-Ghassim Wane, Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary General for Mali and Head of MINUSMA, condemned the attack.

“In these painful circumstances, I present, on behalf of MINUSMA, my most saddened condolences to the authorities of the Transition, to the Malian people as well as to the families and loved ones of the fallen Malian soldiers. I wish a speedy recovery to the injured.”

The envoy reiterated the commitment of MINUSMA alongside the Malians in their quest for peace and stability.

No less than 268 peacekeepers had been killed in Mali as of December 31, 2021.

This is the third highest death toll behind UN peacekeeping missions in Lebanon (UNIFIL, 324 deaths since formation in 1978) and Darfur (UNAMID, 295 deaths since 2007).

MINUSMA was established in 2013 to stabilise the West African country of Mali after a rebellion by Islamists in 2012.

The most recent political crisis is the 2021 coup that dethroned interim president, Bah N’daw, and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane.

– CAJ News