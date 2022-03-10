Cyclones aggravate Mozambique humanitarian crisis

from ARMANDO DOMINGOS in Maputo, Mozambique

Mozambique Bureau

MAPUTO, (CAJ News) – FUNDS are needed now more than ever after as climatic shocks add to the woes of Mozambique amid an Islamist insurgency in recent years.

Northern Mozambique is the epicentre of the crises, the most recent being tropical storm Ana and tropical depression Dumako, which made landfall causing widespread damage and loss.

Ana affected over 185 000 people and disrupted 126 265 hectares of land in the provinces of Manica, Nampula, Sofala, Tete and Zambezia.

A total of 2 200 families were displaced by the storm to neighbouring Malawi and are currently in need of urgent assistance.

Dumako impacted a total of 23 733 people -including 14 deaths.

It flooded more than 2 200 houses and damaged 918km of roads.

Authorities have evacuated 290 people while 496 people remain displaced.

Before the climatic shocks, the humanitarian community was making efforts to raise US$254 million for the 2021 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) for Mozambique.

Sixty-five per cent had been received, leaving a $88 million gap in funding.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs is later this month set to launch the 2022 HRP for Mozambique.

“The next dashboard will report the consolidated achievements made by humanitarian organizations for the months of January and February 2022 against the 2022 HRP” a spokesperson said.

In January, the security situation in Cabo Delgado province remained highly unstable, particularly in the districts of Macomia, Meluco and Nangade.

This resulted in the displacement of 12 876 people, more than half of them children.

By the end of January, the total number of people displaced due to conflict stood at 374 000 people.

– CAJ News