South Africans shame fake election misinformation peddlers

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – SOUTH Africans from the political divide have united to name and shame fake election results misinformation peddlers, it has emerged.

The condemnation of fake election results hucksters came about when opposition Democratic Alliance (DA) member of parliament (MP) and shadow minister for trade and industry, Dean Macpherson, tweeted on X (formerly Twitter) claiming the African National Congress (ANC) had lost its majority in KwaZulu Natal.

Macpherson announced fake KZN election results before the mandated body of the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) would do so.

Many social media followers castigated Macpherson for his actions arguing they would not want to hear any persons announcing fake results other than IEC.

Earlier on Macpherson had published fake election results saying: “BREAKING NEWS: The ANC has lost its majority in KZN!”

However, Macpherson’s tweet did not go down well with the South African citizens, who bashed the DA leader for disinformation.

Government spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya reacted saying: “For a former member of parliament, you are irresponsible,” while one Ori mentioned: “We’re waiting for the results from the IEC, not you Dean.”

Suntosh Pillay observed: “Can you be this irresponsible, Dean? Are all VDs counted in KZN (KwaZulu Natal)? Has the IEC verified the results in KZN? Has the IEC announced results in KZN? Gosh, don’t add to an already fraught misinformation landscape when you are in a position of power.”

DavidTedder voiced: “Don’t be irresponsible,” while Richard Calland rejoined: “Highly irresponsible. Shows a complete lack of leadership calibre.”

Former DA Head of Parliamentary Research and Communications, Phumzile Van Damme remarked: “The IEC, and only the IEC announces the results. You can view the numbers coming in on TV and on their website. Some random account, a politician, an influencer says they know the results? Nonsense. Did they count all the votes? Stay alert. It’s disinformation during the high season.”

Meanwhile, the election results started to trickling in early Thursday morning around 00:30am with polls from Bizana Baptist Church in Eastern Cape where ANC garnered 60.7%, EFF were second with 17.7%, uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) were third on 10.4% while DA only managed 3% of the total votes counted.

More votes will progress as the day and week progress.

– CAJ News