Eswatini’s RENAC receives new aircraft

from SAMBULO DLAMINI in Mbabane, Eswatini

Swaziland Bureau

MBABANE, (CAJ News) – THE revival of the Royal Eswatini National Airways Corporation (RENAC) has received a major boost with the arrival of one of two aircrafts bought by the corporation.

Government received the Embraer ERJ 145 aircraft this week.

It is estimated each airliner cost $1 million.

The ERJ series is produced by Brazilian aerospace company, Embraer.

The revival of RENAC is anticipated to lift tourism.

“The revival of the national airline is expected to, among other things, create direct and indirect employment opportunities for emaSwati and improve tourism development,” the government stated.

This in turn is also expected to increase the Eswatini’s tax revenue, increase exports, generate foreign exchange, bring connectivity and boost domestic production.

Through the new aircraft, the airline will provide direct flights from King Mswati III International Airport, to new destinations including Cape Town, Durban and Johannesburg in South Africa and Harare in Zimbabwe.

– CAJ News