The Lord is inseparable from His hallowed name

True Gospel with SAVIOUS-PARKER KWINIKA

MY experiences as a sharp shooting football striker during my high school years illustrate why some prayers are not answered.

While the Creator answers prayers, He does not acknowledge a majority of them.

Some people have been sick for decades without getting any better. Yet they worship, pray and fast to the Sovereign Ruler of both heaven and earth.

The reason is simple!

Some believers or people in general always call the wrong god hence their prayers are not being heard. Their prayers are misdirected.

When I enrolled at a new high school – Masvingo Christian – where football was an extracurricular, my teammates initially did not know my name.

Only one , Steven Manyodo, would recognise me by my name. The rest would identify me by my jersey number or simply “Chief.” I was not even aware of that nickname.

During high concentration levels, as football demands, teammates would easily forget the jersey number and then use the nickname.

So, whenever I was in possession of the ball, I would quickly pass it to Manyodo.

I would immediately respond when he called my name.

I would not waste much time trying to locate or check where Manyodo was except direct my defence-splitting pass to him.

I would straightaway square the ball to Manyodo, and he would score to give our school team the deserved victory.

The reason I would pass to Manyodo is because he would have called me by my true name, prompting a quick response.

Our football coach would remind my teammates during half time that I, the new fox, is called Savious Kwinika.

He would encourage my teammates to call for the ball by using my proper name and drop the habit of using my jersey number or “Chief,” so that I locate them whenever in possession of the ball.

That turned out to be a master stroke.

This is exactly what Jehovah God wants whenever praying or worshipping Him.

Another good example is a biblical one concerning Prophet Elijah and the false prophets of Baal. These are the type of con prophets that are the majority we have today in our churches.

During Elijah’s time, there were 450 prophets of Baal yet in truth and reality, Elijah was the only one recognised by Jehovah.

Remember, Jehovah had called Elijah to perform one of the greatest miracles to ever happen in the Old Testament.

Elijah wanted to expose to the wicked king Ahab and his evil wife, Jezebel, that while there were so many gods in this world, it was also a fact there was only one true Jehovah, the Creator of heaven and earth.

1 Kings 18:26-28, 37-38 of the New Living Translation remarks: “So they (prophets of Baal) prepared one of the bulls and placed it on the altar. Then they called on the name of Baal (false god) from morning until noontime, shouting, “O Baal, answer us!” But there was no reply of any kind. Then they danced, hobbling around the altar they had made (but nothing happened.)

About noontime Elijah began mocking them. “You’ll have to shout louder,” he scoffed, “for surely he is a god! Perhaps he is daydreaming, or is relieving himself. Or maybe he is away on a trip, or is asleep and needs to be wakened!”

So they shouted louder, and following their normal custom, they cut themselves with knives and swords until the blood gushed out yet no answer came for them.

When Elijah’s time to pray came, he made it the simplest yet very powerful prayer. The prayer attracted Jehovah’s attention.

“O LORD, answer me (Elijah)! Answer me so these people will know that you, O LORD, are God and that you have brought them back to yourself.”

“Immediately the fire of the LORD flashed down from heaven and burned up the young bull, the wood, the stones, and the dust. It even licked up all the water in the trench!”

The Lord God answered Elijah simply because he called Him by His real name.

Although Jehovah has many names, based on different people from different continents and different languages, races or tribes He created, Jehovah would answer when correctly called by His name.

Some of Jehovah’s names comprise “Most High” and the Hebrew names Elohim, El-Shaddai, Yahweh, or Adonai.

In Africa, this same Jehovah is called in many names such Mungu/ Bwana (Swahili), Mwari (Shona), Xikwembu (Tsonga / Shangaan), uNkulunkulu (Zulu / Ndebele), or simply Chineke.

This True Gospel would explain why it is so important to know and use the true name of Jehovah God.

If Jehovah God would call us by our names, so, why not also do the same to Him?

Isaiah 43:1 of the Amplified Bible declares: “But now, this is what the LORD, your Creator says, O Jacob, And He who formed you, O Israel, “Do not fear, for I have redeemed you [from captivity]; I have called you by name; you are Mine!”

God has a name. This True Gospel wonders why then a lot of people in the Christian world and those in the Churches of God dismiss the importance of knowing and using the true name of Yahweh?

Isaiah 42:8 of the Contemporary English Version states: “My name is the LORD! I won’t let idols or humans share my glory and praise.”

The reason why Jehovah God gave Himself a name is because He wanted us to call Him by His name. He knows so and so of His children want His attention.

Undoubtedly, you would also like to be called by your personal name rather than by a title, gender and position in society.

A name helps to distinguish you as an individual. God is called by such titles as Sovereign Lord, God Almighty and Grand creator.

Genesis 15:2 of the New International Version observes: “But Abram said, “Sovereign LORD, what can you give me since I remain childless and the one who will inherit my estate is Eliezer of Damascus?”

Fathers and mothers, brothers and sisters, boys and girls, knowing Jehovah God by signifies to have a close relationship with Him.

The name Jehovah means “He causes to become.” It is an assurance that God will become whatever is needed to fulfill His purpose.

So, knowing God’s name implies believing that God will fulfill His promises.

Psalm 9:10 of the Holman Christian Standard Bible notes: “Those who know Your name trust in You because You have not abandoned those who seek You, Yahweh.”

Psalm 91:14 of the Contemporary English Version mentions: “The Lord says, “If you love me and truly know who I am, I will rescue you and keep you safe.”

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, those who believe in this True Gospel, say amen!

