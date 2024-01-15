Nigeria Customs to debut e-auction platform

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – THE Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) is set to inaugurate an electronic auction (e-auction) platform to enhance revenue generation.

The platform would be for goods, especially vehicles, confiscated by the tax collector in Africa’s largest albeit struggling economy.

Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, the Comptroller General of Customs, said the platform to be live in the coming week, has been designed to enhance transparency in the auction process.

“The actions signify NCS’s dedication to enhancing staff welfare and sustaining optimal performance,” he said.

The official disclosed this as he announced the NCS financial performance for 2023.

NCS generated over N3,2 trillion (US$3,34 billion) as revenue last year.

This equates to an increase of more than 21 percent from the previous year but still less than the target of N3,684 trillion ($3,85 billion).

The customs agency made over 3 800 seizures in 2023, with duty paid value totalling above N16 billion ($16,7 million).

– CAJ News