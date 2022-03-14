Mauritius lifts COVID-19 test requirement

from HANSLEY NABAB in Port Louis, Mauritius

Mauritius Bureau

PORT LOUIS, (CAJ News) – IN a major boost to tourism numbers, incoming visitors to Mauritius will no longer have to present a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test taken 72 hours before arrival.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has dropped this requirement effective Saturday, March 12.

This move is anticipated to make it much easier for business and leisure travellers to visit this Indian Ocean Island.

The travel and hospitality industry in Mauritius has welcomed the decision by the government of Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth.

“We are delighted that the Ministry of Health and Wellness has reviewed the sanitary protocol for visitors to Mauritius,” said Arvind Bundhun, Director of Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority (MTPA).

“Automatically this renders experience of travelling to Mauritius far easier and more streamlined. We expect a further boost to tourism numbers as demand for travel to Mauritius is currently ramping up.”

Demand from tourists and business travellers have soared following the reopening of its borders to international travel since last October.

This coincided with the loosening of travel restrictions in many of Mauritius’ key markets.

Travellers are choosing Mauritius for its beaches, mountains, lagoons and business opportunities but also for its safety and security.

As it stands, 90 percent of Mauritius’ adult population is fully vaccinated and the booster dose campaign is progressing well.

Meanwhile, Mauritius, formerly a British Crown Colony, celebrated its Independence Day on Saturday.

It attained independence in 1968.

Antony Blinken, United Secretary of State, lauded Mauritius for its care for the environment and supporting the global community in fighting illicit finance.

– CAJ News