Cape Town airports receive more passengers

from DION HENRICK in Cape Town

Western Cape Bureau

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – PASSENGER growth at the Cape Town International Airport has maintained a positive trend following the first quarter of 2024.

Both the domestic and international passenger terminals have recorded positive year-on-year growth in March.

The domestic terminal recorded an 11 percent year-on-year growth for March, with over 642 000 two-way passengers processed.

The international terminal saw a 17 percent year-on-year growth in March, with over 318 000 two-way international passengers travelling through the terminal.

Two-way air cargo volumes recorded over 5 600 metric tonnes traded in January 2024 for the Western Cape, which represents a year-on-year growth of 78 percent when compared to the same month in 2023.

Full-year growth for 2023 equalled 14 percent when compared to 2022, almost reaching 60 000 tonnes.

George Airport’s passenger numbers showed a slight 1 percent increase for March compared to the same month in 2023 with over 70 600 passengers travelling through the airport.

This comes as the region enters its low season following impressive growth figures during the summer holiday season.

Wesgro, the official tourism, trade and investment promotion agency for Cape Town and the Western Cape province, disclosed the figures.

Cape Town Air Access, in partnership with Norse Atlantic Airways, announced the introduction of a new direct flight between London Gatwick Airport and Cape Town International Airport (CPT), commencing on October

28.

The addition of the service expands the weekly international flights between Cape Town and the UK to 27 flights per week during the upcoming International Air Transport Association winter season for 2024/25, coinciding with the South African summer season.

– CAJ News