Travel Indaba back to aid industry recovery

by NJABULO BUTHELEZI

Durban Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – AFTER an absence of two years because of the coronavirus (COVID-19, Africa’s Travel Indaba is returning to showcase the continent’s tourism industry to the world.

Exhibitor registration has opened for the continent’s premier tourism trade platform.

Owned and managed by South African Tourism, the 2022 edition of Africa’s Travel Indaba will yet again be hosted in Durban, in the KwaZulu-Natal province.

The Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre will once again become a hub of activity with the return of the summit, from May 2 to 5.

“Africa’s Travel Indaba is back with renewed energy and focus on creating a platform for the recovery of our industry,” Amanda Kotze-Nhlapo, Chief Convention Bureau Officer, said.

“As the African continent, we cannot wait to welcome back international delegates from various parts of the world to reconnect and share our real success stories of resilience, whilst demonstrating Africa’s world class tourism products that will continue to give travellers an unforgettable experience.”

The Travel Indaba will seek to build on the success of the recent Meetings Africa 2022 held in Sandton in the Gauteng province.

The last Travel Indaba in 2019 attracted about 6 200 delegates from all over the world, with 1033 exhibiting businesses from 19 countries on the continent, showcasing an array of travel and tourism offerings to almost 1 177 local, regional and international buyers.

Furthermore, almost 452 local, regional and international media representatives participated at Africa’s Travel Indaba 2019.

– CAJ News