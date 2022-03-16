MTN allocates R700 million in KZN upgrades

from NJABULO BUTHELEZI in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – MTN South Africa is investing R700 million (US$46, 7 million) to modernise existing and deploy new network infrastructure across the KwaZulu-Natal province.

The investment is an addition to the R500 million invested in 2021.

It will go toward MTN’s Modernisation of Network South Africa project (MONZA) as well as expanding rural reach, 5G expansion and restoration of vandalised network infrastructure.

The KZN investment forms part of plans to modernise the entire MTN network, 68 percent of which has already been completed nationally, with an additional 1350 sites to be finalized while around 200 top areas will be covered across South Africa, by the end of 2022.

Currently, the province has over 100 live 5G sites and more are planned for 2022.

MTN currently has over 900 active 5G sites across the country.

Its target is to have 20 percent of the population covered by 2022.

“We have very big targets this year,” Matthew Khumalo, MTN’s General Manager for KwaZulu-Natal Operations, said.

“We are committed to working closely with all stakeholders and communities to ensure we reach our goals for 2022 and deliver a superior, reliable network experience to all South Africans.”

MTN aims to have over 100 rural deployments nationally in highly under-served areas by the end of 2022.

“Every successful project completed is a step closer to ensuring our communities are able to access the best that a modern, connected life has to offer,” Khumalo stated.

MTN meanwhile is to spend R350 million on the replacement of stolen batteries, infrastructure restoration and security measures in 2022.

This is in addition to the R650 million invested in 2021, with 2 600 base station batteries replaced nationally.

– CAJ News