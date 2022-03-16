$1 million US initiative lifts Zimbabwe youth

from MARCUS MUSHONGA in Harare, Zimbabwe

HARARE, (CAJ News) – AN estimated 20 000 youths, including those disabled, are to benefit from a $1 million economic empowerment initiative the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has launched in Zimbabwe.

The initiative will allow the youths, a majority in the country of an estimated 15,2 million people, to tap into emerging economic opportunities.

The empower project will enhance employment and entrepreneurship opportunities for the young people, worst impacted by rising unemployment in the Southern African country.

“USAID will improve the skills of youth, including those with disabilities, in the informal and formal sectors and increase access to loans, markets and support networks in Chimanimani, Harare, Bulawayo, Gweru, and Mhondoro,” USAID stated.

According to the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT), it is estimated that persons with disabilities in the country make up 9 percent of the population’s 15 million in the southern African nation.

“They (people with disabilities) are more vulnerable to poverty, unemployment, and underemployment and face substantial challenges in the labor market including lack of access and discrimination,” USAID stated.

Priscilla Sampil, USAID Acting Mission Director for Zimbabwe, celebrated the launch of the Empower project.

