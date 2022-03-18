Clashes leave 24 dead in Nigeria

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – AT least 24 people have been killed during recurrent clashes between ethnic and religious rivals in northern Nigeria.

No less than 65 people have been injured during the conflicts in recent days.

Statistics disclosed by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) for the period March 7 to 13 indicate 3 014 individuals have been affected by the attacks.

An additional 6 808 individuals forced to flee their locations of residence out of fear of future attacks.

A total of 9 798 individuals were displaced.

Clashes have been reported in the states of Katsina and Zamfara.

The areas are afflicted with a multidimensional crisis rooted in long-standing tensions between ethnic and religious groups.

Attacks by criminal groups, banditry and kidnappings are the hallmarks of the conflict.

“During the past years, the crisis has accelerated because of the intensification of attacks and has resulted in widespread displacement across the region,” IOM stated.

Nigeria, with an estimated 215 million people is Africa’s largest nation by population.

It is among the most volatile.

President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) were voted into office in 2015 with a pledge to end conflicts in th ethnically diverse West African country.

Northern Nigeria is predominantly Muslim.

– CAJ News