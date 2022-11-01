City Lodge Hotel unveils summer campaign

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – THE City Lodge Hotel Group is offering discounts in their hotels across Southern Africa ahead of the festive season.

The annual summer campaign, now on, gives visitors ways to save when staying in the hotels from December 16 to January 15.

Offers are valid for stays of at least three days at coastal Courtyard Hotels, City Lodge Hotels and Town Lodges.

The offers also apply to the company’s hotels in Gaborone (Botswana), Maputo (Mozambique) and Windhoek (Nambia) which fall under the Inland hotels category.

Lindiwe Sangweni-Siddo, Chief Operating Officer of City Lodge Hotel Group, disclosed the group was offering up to 25 percent off accommodation.

“We want to help your travel budget go further and let you know how much we appreciate you choosing our hotels for your next stay,” she said.

“With new food and beverage options on the menu at all of our hotel brands, sparkling swimming pools, comfy beds and friendly staff, now’s the time to unplug from your routine, plug into our fast and reliable WiFi, and make this summer the one that recharges your batteries,” Sangweni-Siddo added.

Other offers include two free breakfasts and one free drinks voucher per room per day.

– CAJ News