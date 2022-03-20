‘Snake in the grass’ liable for entire wars

True Gospel with SAVIOUS-PARKER KWINIKA

THE war that recently broke out in Europe between Russia and Ukraine was unnecessary.

It could have been easily avoided had Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, not allowed the wolf in sheep’s clothing to deceive him.

The wolf in sheep’s clothing referred to here is the warmongering North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the United States (US).

They always cause unnecessary wars, sponsor terrorism, effect regime change and perpetrate injustices and discrimination throughout the world.

The worst character of the deceitful NATO and the US is that they never speak peace.

Instead, in this crisis, they source weapons to donate to Ukrainians so that they continue being involved in the war.

This is opposed to the searching for peaceful solutions and the revival of safety and security.

Psalm 35:20 illustrates the viciousness of the culprits.

It reads: “For they do not speak peace, But they devise deceitful words against those who are quiet in the land.”

Despite being a former actor and comedian, television producer, film producer and screenwriter, Zelenksyy was duped.

Little did he know the thief only approached him so it could steal, kill and destroy everything that Ukrainians had built over centuries.

John 10:10 of the New American Standard Bible reminds: “The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy; I came so that they would have life, and have it abundantly.”

The entire world seems to have been hoodwinked and coerced to unfairly, but blindly condemn Russian President Vladimir Putin for defending Moscow’s sovereignty from the Western aggressors’ security threats.

He defended Russia’s sovereignty from plans by NATO to use Ukraine as a military launch pad to destabilise Russia.

Putin was too smart to be outmaneuvered and pulled a fast one on.

Before being deceived, Ukraine lived in peace, love and harmony with Russia.

Now, because of shortsightedness, miscalculation, stubbornness, naivety and gullibility as a leader, Zelenskyy has ended up dragging the entire Ukraine into a war that was not theirs.

In the ancient bible, there was a king called Hezekiah, who behaved just exactly like Zelenskyy, by welcoming snakes in the grass.

Fellow brethren, a snake in the grass being cited in this True Gospel refers to an enemy – NATO and the US – that always hide their heads yet present where they do not expect one, a treacherous or deceitful character.

A good biblical example is that of Berodach-baladan, a son of Baladan, king of Babylon, who sent letters and a gift to unsuspecting king Hezekiah, for he had heard that Hezekiah had been sick.

Due to his naivety, just like Zelenskyy, Hezekiah listened to and welcomed Babylonians and [foolishly] showed them all his treasure house—the silver and gold and spices and precious oil and his armory and everything that was found in his treasuries.

Fathers and mothers, brothers and sisters, if you read the bible very well, you will notice there was nothing in Hezekiah’s house (palace) nor in all his realm that he did not show Berodach-baladan and Babylonians (referred to as NATO and the US today).

Now, fellow brethren, listen to what the prophet of Jehovah, Isaiah came to tell King Hezekiah.

2 Kings 20:14-18 of the Amplified Bible voices: “Then Isaiah the prophet came to King Hezekiah and said to him, “What did these men say [that would cause you to do this for them]? From where have they come to you?” Hezekiah said, “They have come from a far country, from Babylon.”

Isaiah said, “What have they seen in your house?” Hezekiah answered, “They have seen everything that is in my house (palace). There is nothing in my treasuries that I have not shown them.”

Now Jehovah speaks through Isaiah to warn this foolish king Hezekiah ( Zelenskyy): “Hear the word of the Lord. 17 ‘Behold, the time is coming when everything that is in your house, and that your fathers have stored up until this day, will be carried to Babylon (NATO and the US); nothing will be left,’ says the Lord.

18 ‘And some of your sons (descendants) (or innocent Ukrainians) who will be born to you will be [taken away [as captives] (refers to refugees of today); and they will become eunuchs in the palace of the king of Babylon.”

WHAT THE WOLF IN SHEEP’S CLOTHING DID TO THE ENTIRE WORLD?

Among the 248 armed conflicts that occurred in 153 regions across the world from 1945 to 2001, 201 were initiated by the US. This indicates the US’ involvement in 81 percent of the wars.

Think of the Korean War (1950–1953), Vietnam War (1955–1964, 1965–1973, 1974–1975), Laotian Civil War (1953–1975), Lebanon crisis (1958), Bay of Pigs Invasion-Cuba (1961), Dominican Civil War (1965–1966), Cambodian Civil War (1967–1975) and the so-called multinational intervention in Lebanon (1982–1984).

Other unprovoked and unjustified wars the US initiated were invasions of Grenada (1983), bombing of Libya (1986), Tanker War – Persian Gulf (1987–1988), invasion of Panama (1989–1990), Gulf War (1990–1991), Iraqi No-Fly Zone Enforcement Operations (1991–2003), First U.S. Intervention in the Somali Civil War (1992–1995), Bosnian War and Croatian War (1992–1995), so-called intervention in Haiti (1994–1995), Kosovo War (1998–1999) and War in Afghanistan (2001–2021), among others.

These acts by the US and NATO are akin to sponsored terrorism, regime changes, sponsorship of opposition to countries NATO and the US views as ‘undesired presidents’, and general violence against weaker nations.

This snake in grass, which the US-NATO alliance is, pours lots of money to the United Nations to hoodwink the world of their satanic actions.

Believers, Christians or religious people living in the US and NATO-allied countries failed to show moral standing by speaking against evil.

This confirms why our Lord Jesus Christ has at some point reminded his disciples that not everyone who called His name would ever enter the kingdom of heaven due to siding with the evil and most wicked leaders of this world.

Matthew 7:21 of the New Living Translation states: “Not everyone who calls out to me, ‘Lord! Lord!’ will enter the Kingdom of Heaven. Only those who actually do the will of my Father in heaven will enter.”

THE WILL OF JEHOVAH GOD

– “Do not kill the innocent” (Exodus 23:7)

– “Be not wise in your own eyes; fear the Lord, and turn away from evil.” (Proverbs 3:7)

– “Whoever does the will of God abides forever” (1 John 2:17)

– The will of God is everything that “is good and acceptable and perfect” (Romans 12:2).

– For God will bring every deed into judgment, with every secret thing, whether good or evil.” (Ecclesiastes 12:13-14)

– Matthew 6:10

Your kingdom come, your will be done, on earth as it is in heaven.

– Jeremiah 29:11

For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the LORD, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.

– 1 Thessalonians 5:18

Give thanks in all circumstances; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus.

– 1 Peter 2:15

For it is God’s will that by doing good you should silence the ignorant talk of foolish people.

– 1 Thessalonians 4:3

It is God’s will that you should be sanctified: that you should avoid sexual immorality;

– 1 John 1:9

If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just and will forgive us our sins and purify us from all unrighteousness.

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, those who believe in this True Gospel, say amen!

