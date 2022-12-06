Death toll exceeds 6 000 in Mozambique insurgency

from ARMANDO DOMINGOS in Maputo, Mozambique

Mozambique Bureau

MAPUTO, (CAJ News) – AT least 6 345 people have been killed during the Islamist insurgency in northern Mozambique since 2017.

This is according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) citing data from a conflict observatory, Cabo Ligado (Connected Cape).

Cabo Delgado province is the epicentre of the violence.

Since the beginning of the conflict in October five years ago, Cabo Ligado has reported 1 497 organised political violence events, some 4 398 fatalities from organised political violence and 1 947 fatalities from organised violence targeting civilians.

OCHA reports that the month of October 2022 witnessed a slight decrease in the number of security incidents perpetrated by the non-state armed groups compared to the previous month.

According to Armed Conflict Location and Event Data (ACLED), a total of 38 incidents were reported in northern Mozambique, of which 35 in Cabo Delgado and three in Nampula, against the 51 security incidents reported in September.

During the month of October, 77 fatalities were reported, against 110 fatalities in September.

Attacks triggered the displacement of more than 44 941 people across Cabo Delgado.

At the end of October, the Mozambican Security Forces announced the lifting of armed escorts along the N380 highway.

Some 300 additional troops from Tanzania were deployed during the month to support the operations conducted by the Mozambique Defence Armed Forces and Southern African Development Community Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM).

The Ansar al-Sunna is the protagonist in the Islamist insurgency.

– CAJ News